GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Short Interest Down 92.9% in February

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GNNDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Redburn Partners downgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.50.

GN Store Nord A/S stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.40. 4,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,504. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.57. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1-year low of $130.50 and a 1-year high of $286.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.4678 per share. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. GN Store Nord A/S’s payout ratio is 6.10%.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

