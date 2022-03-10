First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.49

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.49 and traded as high as $15.03. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 81,089 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.50.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FIF)
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.