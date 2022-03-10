First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.49

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.49 and traded as high as $15.03. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 81,089 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after purchasing an additional 41,145 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 215,276 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 254,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 24,104 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 13.9% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 221,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 27,068 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FIF)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

