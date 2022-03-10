Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Down 89.1% in February

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the February 13th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTMVY. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 710 ($9.30) to GBX 740 ($9.70) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Rightmove from GBX 660 ($8.65) to GBX 650 ($8.52) in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rightmove in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Rightmove from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $695.00.

OTCMKTS:RTMVY traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.07. 46,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,623. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $22.09.

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

