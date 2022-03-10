AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

ANAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.31. 219,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,263. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average is $30.62. The firm has a market cap of $810.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $37.89.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%. On average, analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,303,462.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 79.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 114,142.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

