Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.51 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.96. 37,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,454. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.19. Cricut has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $47.36.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,950.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 946,121 shares of company stock valued at $18,471,713 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cricut by 9,201.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cricut by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 226,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 128,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 38,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

