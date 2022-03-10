CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Increases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $184.94. The company had a trading volume of 137,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.04. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.44 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Raymond James raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

