$241.13 Million in Sales Expected for Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $241.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Fluence Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $293.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $168.32 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fluence Energy.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.42 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLNC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

NASDAQ FLNC traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 58,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,184. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $39.40.

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 29,438 shares of company stock valued at $384,736. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,061,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,005,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,854,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,340,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,041,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

