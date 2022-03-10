Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMRS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amyris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 378.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Amyris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amyris by 281.7% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMRS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,021,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61. Amyris has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million. Amyris’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts expect that Amyris will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

