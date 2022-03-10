Zacks: Analysts Expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.20). New Relic reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEWR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.33.

Shares of NEWR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,826. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.62 and a 200 day moving average of $89.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

In related news, CEO William Staples sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $179,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $151,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock worth $6,122,328. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at $58,129,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth about $5,829,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth about $1,193,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

