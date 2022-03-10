Neutrino Dollar Price Hits $1.01 on Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000393 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000424 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00068646 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000109 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

