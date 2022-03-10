Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,100 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,600 ($47.17) to GBX 4,100 ($53.72) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($45.86) to GBX 3,600 ($47.17) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($38.00) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($52.41) to GBX 4,300 ($56.34) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($38.00) to GBX 3,050 ($39.96) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,996.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,960. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.80. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

