First National Bank of South Miami Has $410,000 Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Progressive were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 69.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 69.6% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 190.7% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $113,902.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,831 shares of company stock valued at $7,542,869. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

PGR stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.67. 119,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,560. The company has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

