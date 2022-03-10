Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 129,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 88,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The firm has a market cap of C$10.05 million and a PE ratio of -4.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13.
Southern Empire Resources Company Profile (CVE:SMP)
Featured Stories
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Empire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Empire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.