CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%.

Shares of CPI Card Group stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.81. The company had a trading volume of 22,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,309. The company has a market capitalization of $132.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.31. CPI Card Group has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $38.92.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of CPI Card Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in CPI Card Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CPI Card Group during the third quarter worth $283,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CPI Card Group by 1,219.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 32,601 shares in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPI Card Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S.

