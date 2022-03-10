CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%.
Shares of CPI Card Group stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.81. The company had a trading volume of 22,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,309. The company has a market capitalization of $132.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.31. CPI Card Group has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $38.92.
Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of CPI Card Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
CPI Card Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
CPI Card Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPI Card Group (PMTS)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.