American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO) Trading Down 0.1%

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 575,493 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,174% from the average daily volume of 45,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity in the third quarter valued at about $4,152,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.
