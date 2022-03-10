Short Interest in Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Rises By 436.4%

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, an increase of 436.4% from the February 13th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 558,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:SGLDF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 287,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,671. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12. Sabre Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.12.
