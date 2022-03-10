Short Interest in Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Rises By 436.4%

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, an increase of 436.4% from the February 13th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 558,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SGLDF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 287,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,671. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12. Sabre Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.12.

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the development and exploration of mining properties. Its portfolio includes Copperstone mine, Bear Lake, Dufay and McGarry property projects. The company was founded on June 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

