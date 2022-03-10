Short Interest in Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Decreases By 100.0%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 587,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PMOIF remained flat at $$4.95 during trading on Thursday. Harbour Energy has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

About Harbour Energy (Get Rating)

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.