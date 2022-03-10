Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,052,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.6% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 68,657 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 148.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.62.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $4.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.55. 393,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,028,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.14 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $110.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

