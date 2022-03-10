First National Bank of South Miami Has $688,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

BMY traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,550,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

