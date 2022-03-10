Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRBU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

CRBU traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $9.43. The company had a trading volume of 35,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,256. Caribou Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06.

In other Caribou Biosciences news, VP Ryan Fischesser acquired 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $29,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 353.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

