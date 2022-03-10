Dfyn Network (DFYN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.21 Million

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0902 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dfyn Network has a market capitalization of $8.28 million and $2.21 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00043255 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000151 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.01 or 0.06611492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,523.46 or 0.99926758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00042163 BTC.

Dfyn Network Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 91,800,093 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

