Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$64.07.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HDI shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$75.50 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cormark reduced their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Shares of TSE:HDI traded up C$0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$41.31. 73,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,052. The stock has a market capitalization of C$975.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.33. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of C$28.18 and a 12 month high of C$49.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.55%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.