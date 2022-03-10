Strategic Equity Management Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Strategic Equity Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 278.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Strategic Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,747,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 943,390 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 500,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,992,000 after purchasing an additional 468,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,221,000 after purchasing an additional 439,038 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,415,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,868,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.65. 214,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,210,776. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.22. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.