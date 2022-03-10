Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.050-$8.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on CW. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.82. 26,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,210. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $162.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $584,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total value of $99,217.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,446 shares of company stock worth $3,136,316. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth $963,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile (Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.