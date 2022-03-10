American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. American Vanguard updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:AVD traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.58. 7,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,446. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a market cap of $543.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.87. American Vanguard has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.
About American Vanguard (Get Rating)
American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.
