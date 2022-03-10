American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. American Vanguard updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:AVD traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.58. 7,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,446. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a market cap of $543.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.87. American Vanguard has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

