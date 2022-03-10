Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.63% and a negative net margin of 2,856.56%.

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.37. 12,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,166. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRBP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,669,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 77,680 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 819,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 140,790 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 537,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 102,362 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 39,391 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 95,206 shares during the period. 35.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

