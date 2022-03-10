Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.63% and a negative net margin of 2,856.56%.
Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.37. 12,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,166. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRBP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.08.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.
