Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading Up 0.9%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.13. 1,400,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 278% from the average session volume of 370,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.65 price target on shares of Ascot Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.15. The stock has a market cap of C$402.04 million and a P/E ratio of -48.64.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

