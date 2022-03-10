Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.24. 12,446 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 122,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75.

Get Puyi alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puyi during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Puyi during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puyi during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Puyi in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Puyi, Inc engages in the provision of distribution and managing wealth management services. It offers wealth management, corporate finance, and asset management services. The company was founded by Hai Feng Yu on August 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puyi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puyi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.