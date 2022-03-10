Nickel Creek Platinum (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Shares Up 29.3%

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 29.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 1,940,544 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,201% from the average daily volume of 149,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.
Nickel Creek Platinum Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NCPCF)
