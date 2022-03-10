BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF) Trading Down 1.3%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCTXF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $5.95. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.
The stock has a market cap of $4.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95.
BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCTXF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BriaCell Therapeutics (BCTXF)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.