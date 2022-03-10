Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Short Interest Update

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the February 13th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CTTMF remained flat at $$6.25 during trading hours on Thursday. Catena Media has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $8.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91.
Catena Media Company Profile (Get Rating)
