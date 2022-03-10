Casella Waste Systems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 5,570 put options on the company. This is an increase of 7,857% compared to the typical volume of 70 put options.

In other news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $132,362.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 17,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $1,250,996.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,470 shares of company stock valued at $5,110,324. 6.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWST traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.31. 46,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,096. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $89.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.30.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CWST shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.