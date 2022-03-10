Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,057 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 7,812% compared to the typical daily volume of 26 call options.
PSO stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.04. Pearson has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91.
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.1894 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.
A number of research firms recently commented on PSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.19) to GBX 900 ($11.79) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.43) to GBX 670 ($8.78) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 680 ($8.91) to GBX 700 ($9.17) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $608.33.
Pearson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
