Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Tenret Co LLC

Tenret Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Tenret Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

VBK stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $235.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,055. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $222.50 and a 12 month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

