CMH Wealth Management LLC Sells 221 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CMH Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cummins by 103.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,640,000 after buying an additional 798,253 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 7,718.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 499,045 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 5,773.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,064,000 after purchasing an additional 394,240 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,129,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Cummins by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 901,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,354,000 after buying an additional 185,031 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.20. 37,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.50 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.08.

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $88,193.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $203,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

