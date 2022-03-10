Trilogy Capital Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $255.78. 172,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,672. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $234.70 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.