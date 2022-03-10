Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to Announce $0.77 EPS

Equities analysts expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Textron posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Shares of Textron stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.61. 36,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.81. Textron has a 1-year low of $51.03 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $4,937,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Textron by 418.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

