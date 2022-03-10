C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “C3.ai Inc. is an enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. C3.ai delivers the C3 AI Suite for developing, deploying and operating large-scale AI, predictive analytics and IoT applications. The core of the C3.ai offering is a proprietary, model-driven AI architecture which enhances data science and application development. C3.ai is based in Redwood City, United States. “

Get C3.ai alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $96.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE:AI traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.03. The company had a trading volume of 83,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,952. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $91.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.15.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,501,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in C3.ai during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the third quarter valued at approximately $607,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in C3.ai by 17.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai (Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C3.ai (AI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.