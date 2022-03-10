Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 2,550 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.6% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $21,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,706,446. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.19 and its 200-day moving average is $107.64. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $88.15 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.