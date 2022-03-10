Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires 973 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,309,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,030,000 after buying an additional 2,681,912 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $196,920,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,282,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,294 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,544.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,866,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,292 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.31. The company had a trading volume of 27,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,657. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.