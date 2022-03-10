Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE SWM traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,196. The company has a market capitalization of $915.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.69. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $50.78.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 14.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

