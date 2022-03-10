Abacus Planning Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,026 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.65. 210,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,657,183. The firm has a market cap of $392.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.47 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.08%.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $72,290,478.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $129,754,391.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,099,955 shares of company stock worth $711,827,821 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

