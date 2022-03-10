CMH Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,324 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 1.6% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 158.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 48.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.29.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 and sold 54,994 shares valued at $6,516,088. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,059,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.32. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

