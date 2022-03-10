CMH Wealth Management LLC Sells 42,316 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,316 shares during the period. Trade Desk accounts for 2.5% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 542.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 71.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

TTD traded down $3.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.17. 156,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,964,110. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.33, a P/E/G ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.22. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,969 shares of company stock worth $2,729,066 over the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

