GPM Growth Investors Inc. Acquires 1,663 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 2.7% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

MCD traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $221.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,408. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.24 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $164.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.74 and its 200-day moving average is $250.40.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.