Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.700-$7.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.87.

NYSE:EXR traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $194.96. 12,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,696. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $126.04 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 80.91%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $3,083,166 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

