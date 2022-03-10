Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.700-$7.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.87.

NYSE:EXR traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $194.96. 12,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,696. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $126.04 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 80.91%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $3,083,166 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.