Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Trading Down 10.6%

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Rating) dropped 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 4,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 14,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.
The company has a market cap of C$25.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.58.
