Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Trading Down 10.6%

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Rating) dropped 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 4,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 14,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The company has a market cap of C$25.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.58.

About Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL)

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and natural gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008.

