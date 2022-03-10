WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Stock Price Down 0.9%

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.48 and last traded at $61.50. Approximately 99,306 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 58,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.05.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

