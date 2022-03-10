CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Trading Up 21.3%

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating) shares were up 21.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 3,956,788 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,134% from the average daily volume of 320,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

The company has a market cap of $17.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 345,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 69,255 shares during the last quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 749,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 39,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CynergisTek during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 21.47% of the company’s stock.

CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

