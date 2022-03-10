Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.600-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.22 billion-$27.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.04 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.950-$2.100 EPS.

DLTR stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.85. 45,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.83. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $153.98.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLTR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.80.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 625,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,924,000 after acquiring an additional 140,133 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 248.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

